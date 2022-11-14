‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Starring Margot Robbie is CANCELLED

It would appear that the Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film starring Margot Robbie has been shelved, according to reports. Could this be an indication that Disney might be willing to move forward with another Johnny Depp helmed installment after his win against ex-wife Amber Heard?

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie told Vanity Fair about her intended “Pirates” movie with Disney. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has issued a memo stating that the company is taking a good hard look at its content spend going forward, and a Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Jack Sparrow seems like a pretty dicey proposition, especially coming from the team who produced Birds of Prey. Birds of Prey was a massive flop, despite the popularity of Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn.

There reportedly is another Pirates of the Caribbean film in the works with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who scored a massive box office win with Top Gun: Maverick. To date, there’s no official word on the possibility of Depp returning to Pirates, only that he was angry about how Disney treated him after his ex-wife’s allegations.

Source: Variety