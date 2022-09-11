Rogers: The Musical… in Reality at D23 Expo

Guests at the Marvel Panel at D23 on September 10th, 2022 were treated to a surprise opening number of Rogers: the Musical.

This fictional musical first appeared in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. The premise of this musical is chronicling the life and times of the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. Clint Barton, also known as the Avenger, Hawkeye, takes his family to see the musical in the series. All of the Avengers were invited, but Clint and his family were the only ones to see the play out of the Avengers.

KEVIN FEIGE OPENS WITH ROGERS THE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE. pic.twitter.com/DVgptSQlxA — King Von Schweetz (@KingVonSchweetz) September 10, 2022

For the fictional Broadway play, a catchy upbeat song was created by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman entitled “Save the City.” This song is set during the Avengers’ battle with the Chitauri at the end of the 2012 film, The Avengers. The song is quite the juxtaposition between the actual events of the battle and an inspiring and upbeat song. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the songwriters discussed how they wanted to make the pop song with much spirit, but at the same time make Clint Barton’s character squirm. They said, “It was a fine line to walk. We knew that we had to write a good song, an entertaining song, something you’d hopefully enjoy, but it also had to make Clint roll his eyes and think, ‘What is this?'” In the show, Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, gets up and leaves the performance. Wittman added, “It’s important for the Hawkeye character to watch that event that was such a seminal part of his life and feel slightly uncomfortable like, ‘what have they done to my world?'”

We previously reported about how Marvel producers have mused on making a Marvel musical in the future. Spider-man: Turn off the Dark was on Broadway from 2011-2014, but ended in a major financial loss due. It certainly had promise with Bono and the Edge, from U2, on the music and lyrics and Julie Taymor, of Broadway’s The Lion King fame, on the book. It was the most expensive Broadway production ever with a budget of $75 million dollars. Many actors and stunt performers were injured during the productions’ run. Hopefully, if and when Marvel decides to make a Broadway play it doesn’t follow in the footsteps of Spider-man: Turn off the Dark. I, being the Broadway and Marvel fan that I am, would love to see a Marvel musical.

What a fun and engaging way for fans to start the Marvel panel at the D23 Expo with the rendition of “Save the City” from Rogers: the Musical.

Would you watch a Marvel musical? Let us know in the comments below.