Review: Tombstone Tart for Halloween Season at Magic Kingdom







Halloween Season officially began at the Magic Kingdom with the first Mickey Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. With that, Magic Kingdom unleashes several new Halloween food and beverage each year. This year, we tried the Tombstone Tart.

When Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party season starts, new food and beverage items appear at the Magic Kingdom. Most of these new items only become available during the spooky season after-hours parties at Magic Kingdom. However, some of them can be purchased during daytime park hours and during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. One of those food items, the Tombstone Tart, can be found at the Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom.

Tombstone Tart – 5.99

The Tombstone Tart looks like a toaster pastry with a tombstone design on it. The tombstone frosting comes with two sugar spiders and some candy sprinkles. The menu description reads, “Flaky pastry filled with strawberry-jalapeño jam and topped with sprinkles and sugar spiders.”

Our first reaction to this treat was to be impressed with the design on top. We understand the challenge of creating a large amount of these pastries. We were also glad this was not an item served piping hot. For clarification, the Orlando area continues to face record-level heat this season. We find ourselves acutely aware of this as we are typing at Magic Kingdom in the afternoon while eating the Tombstone Tart.

The classic toaster pastry texture comes with the Tombstone Tart. However, this sweet treat offers a softer feel than a traditional toaster pastry. Our first bite caused some confusion for our taste buds. While we like the flavors, the merging of strawberry-jalapeno jam and the frosting made an odd combination. Related to this, the combination of jam and frosting presents a potential mess factor, so acquire plenty of napkins when you order this.

Our subsequent few bites went better in terms of a positive merging of the flavors. Nonetheless, the candy spiders felt harder than we expected. The spiders tasted fine, but the harder texture made a strange change after two bites of soft toaster pastry.

Non-Traditional Treat

Despite that, this Tombstone Tart makes a great non-traditional spooky treat. We suspect that many guests will be perplexed by the flavor combination. Also, those looking for a true jalapeno spicy kick will only find it in some bites. Still, the jalapeno will deliver a good flavor with the strawberry.

Despite those concerns, the Tombstone Tart at the Magic Kingdom deserves consideration. The creation offers enough unique quality for those that desire something besides standard theme park treats. The design on top of the tart sets the mood for a Disney version of the spooky season.

That leaves only two things left to say. Boo to You, and as always, eat like you mean it!