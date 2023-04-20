Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Returns on August 11







Disney has announced that their popular Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will return to Walt Disney World on August 11, 2023 and will run through November 1, 2023. Surprisingly they haven’t decided to start it in July yet.

The party dates will be:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) starts at 7PM and usually runs till Midnight.

Tickets for the popular holiday event will go on sale for guests staying at select Walt Disney World hotels, Swan and Dolphin hotels, and Shades of Green on April 27. All other guests can purchase their tickets starting on May 2.

Disney has confirmed the entertainment for the evening. We will see the return of the Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, and Trick-or-Treating.

More information including the ticket pricing will become available at a later date. Each year ticket prices go up and up. Last year they ran from $109-$199 per adult (10+ years) tickets and children’s tickets ran from $99 – $189.

If Bob Iger is serious about keeping costs down for guests I hope Walt Disney World doesn’t raise the cost. In 2019 the event price range was $79-$135. While there is some inflation this far exceeds the regular rate of 18.1% to be about 25.3% – a whopping 47.3% increase.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!