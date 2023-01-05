Review: S’Mores Galore Doughnut from Everglazed Disney Springs

Our friends at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew make some excellent raised yeast-style doughnuts. This place specializes in extravagant-looking doughnuts. You can find this doughnut shop on the Westside of Disney Springs. I visit this place often when in the Orlando area. My favorite doughnut comes from here, however, on a recent trip, I ordered a doughnut available year-round, the “S’Mores Galore” doughnut.

The S’Mores Galore doughnuts cost $6.50. This raised yeast doughnut starts by being coated with chocolate icing. Then, the treat receives buttercream, Golden Grahams cereal, toasted marshmallows, and marshmallow fluff to cap it off.

As expected, this doughnut displays a unique look. The image of a toasted marshmallow on top looks great. However, guests experience varied levels of that quality appearance. Several of my theme park friends failed to be impressed by the lackluster look of their doughnuts.

On the positive with this doughnut, the chocolate icing tasted good. In fact, better than the standard chocolate frosted version. The raised yeast base supported this doughnut well and provided a good flavor. I enjoyed the buttercream also. Yet, some of my friends thought it overwhelmed the doughnut too much.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew usually succeeds in one area over the competition. Their toppings usually avoid the stale phenomenon experience sometimes seen over at Voodoo Doughnut. However, the cereal with this doughnut tasted stale. Since the cereal covered the doughnut, this “stale-like” crunch was hard to avoid.

In addition, the marshmallow did not provide enough flavor to create an authentic s’mores taste. I expected more marshmallow flavor with the cereal to create a s’mores-like flavor and texture. Sadly, this lacked that. Maybe if the cereal held up better on this day, my reaction would be more positive.

Overall, this doughnut rates as average, with better choices at Everglazed available. I think this doughnut would taste better with either more marshmallow crème or less cereal. Yet, your experience will vary depending on the freshness of the doughnut. On this day, I picked up some doughnuts around noon. Earlier might be a better move for you. Of course, Disney Soring can be tough to get to early in the morning, especially when you want to get to the theme parks. As always, eat like you mean it!