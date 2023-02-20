Review: Mardi Gras Germany Chicken Schnitzel Universal Studios Florida







The schnitzel has been popular in previous years at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras with a Germany food and beverage tent. This year, the Mardi Gras Germany location sells the popular schnitzel again. However, this time the schnitzel looks a bit different.

The Mardi Gras Germany food and beverage tent sells two food items this year. Of course, you may purchase some beer here also. The Mardi Gras Germany tent resides on the bridge between the London Waterfront area and the Springfield, USA, area of Universal Studios Florida. As you can see, the Men in Black: Alien Attack attraction can be seen when ordering here.

The Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle and the Potato Pancakes serve as the two food options for Mardi Gras in the German location. The Potato Pancakes offer good flavor making a nice snack. Still, the premier option at the Mardi Gras Germany location would be the Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle.

As you may know, schnitzel functions as an equivalent in the United States of American culture as a thin chicken cutlet or perhaps a piece of chicken for chicken fried steak. Käsespätzle qualifies as a German version of macaroni and cheese. This Mardi Gras Germany food items containing both of these items cost $9.99. The menu description reads, “fried chicken thigh cutlet served with baked spätzle and beer cheese sauce.”

In previous years, the schnitzel came in sandwich form, looking like something from the Pym Kitchen but not as large. This year, a well-seasoned schnitzel comes served with beer-cheese mac and cheese. The one large negative of this chicken relates to the potential grease factor. Depending on when you order this, you may receive a greasy piece of fried chicken. We saw this with other people who ordered this item.

However, the three times we tried this schnitzel, we enjoyed the chicken. The breading and quality thigh meat create a nice balanced flavor. The chicken avoided the potential dryness issue common at food festivals. We would recommend this with a caveat about potential grease.

The Käsespätzle provided a nice flavor with beer cheese. However, some of these we tried came with poorly prepared pasta. Once again, we recommend this but with a large disclaimer.

The Mardi Gras Germany tent presents some unique flavors for guests to enjoy with this Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle. Also, if you receive a less-than-quality item here, you can walk nearby to enjoy a sweet treat from the Belgium food and beverage tent to remove that memory and taste form your mouth. As always, eat like you mean it!