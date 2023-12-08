Review: Epcot Festival of the Holidays 2023 -American Holiday Table Food Options







The American Adventure Pavilion resides in the middle of Epcot’s World Showcase area. This year, for the Festival of the Holiday, the American Holiday Table provides some quality options for your theme park dining. We tried a few of the options. What did we think of the food at the American Holiday Table during the Festival of the Holidays?

Some returning favorites are the food items offered for the Festival of the Holidays. They include:

Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce – $6.25

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce – $6.75

Gingerbread Cookie, a Cookie Stroll item – $3.00.

Walt Disney World referred to this American Holiday Table Food festival location this way: “Enjoy a savory salute to the season—with traditional dishes reminiscent of grandma’s cooking.” After having the food options here a few times during the opening day of the Festival of the Holiday, our grandma made better food than this. In fairness, our grandma created incredible Southern United States of America food for her entire life.

Despite that disclaimer, the food at this Festival of the Holidays location provides a good flavor. The gingerbread cookie looks nice. We found it to be an average cookie. Of course, that is expected for three dollars at a theme park.

The savory items here star at this location. The turkey with sides and the catfish offer an excellent flavor for a festival food item.

Slow-roasted Turkey with Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and Cranberry Sauce

If you are looking for a traditional Thanksgiving plate from a festival food booth, this is a great choice for you. Grandma made a better Thanksgiving meal. Still, each component of this entrée brings the flavor you would expect. While this would not be our favorite Festival of the Holidays food item, it tastes better than it should for this type of festival food. We appreciate receiving good quality from all the components of this Thanksgiving meal.

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and Comeback Sauce at American Holiday Table

Being from Arkansas, I have high standards for catfish. I appreciate the sauces, seasoning, and playful use of black-eyed peas for a holiday season savory dish. The catfish comes seasoned adequately for this type of dish. My group found the preparation exceeded expectations. The catfish deserves a try based on its overall flavor. For example, one of our food blogger colleagues has eaten this four times already this festival, and he did not come during opening weekend, If you like catfish or want to sample a well-prepared catfish, this entrée should be considered.

The American Holiday Table provides some good options for those exploring the World Showcase at Epcot. We placed a few of our other Festival of the Holidays food reviews below to help you plan your visit this year. As always, eat like you mean it!