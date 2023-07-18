Review: Curried Chickpeas at Bob Marley Universal CityWalk Orlando







Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom at Universal CityWalk Orlando serves Jamaican-inspired cuisine. Curried Chickpeas serve as one of the vegan options on the menu at Bob Marley- A Tribute To Freedom at CityWalk Orlando.

The overall theme of Jamacia and Bob Marley’s music becomes clear when you enter Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom. This dining option on the second level in the nightclub area of Universal CityWalk Orlando opens every late afternoon. The bar area shows off decorations to match the appearance of Bob Marley’s home. As expected, the menu reflects Jamaican cuisine. Still, nothing will be too spicy for the average theme park guest. You can enjoy live reggae nightly starting at 8:00 p.m. We appreciate the vegan entrées here. You will also find the prices lower at this full-service option than many other options.

Curried Chickpeas at Bob Marley-A Tribute To Freedom – $13.95

One example of a lower priced entrée at this Bob Marley-inspired restaurant is the Curried Chickpeas. This fairly simple dish consists of curried chickpeas, coconut rice, onions, tomatoes, and Jamaican slaw.

This vegan dish offers a higher spice than the average theme park spice. Still, the spice level should be fine for most guests. We enjoyed this dish. In fact, this dish has made our weekly Top Three Things weekly list twice recently.

For example, the onion and tomatoes nicely merge with the other components. The well-prepared rice serves as an excellent ingredient to balance the curry flavor. Also, though this features curry spice, it provides flavor with the spice. This avoids the tendency of some curry to provide spicy heat with no positive flavor.

In contrast, the slaw fails to match the quality of the rest of the dish’s components. Also, some may complain about the portion size of this entrée being a bit small compared to more extravagant dishes elsewhere at CityWalk.

We recommend this dish for vegans (and non-vegan diners) looking for a bit of a spicy dish at a reasonable price. Combine this with the usual live music played each night starting at 8:00 p.m., and you will have a wonderful time. As always, eat like you mean it!