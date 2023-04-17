Review: Bread Box New York Pastrami Sandwich Universal Orlando CityWalk







Would you like a decent sandwich from a theme park resort? We might have found one at Bread Box at Universal CityWalk Orlando.

Universal CityWalk Orlando contains a second-floor food court. On the second floor, guests can find some familiar fast-food places. However, a quality sandwich place resides there also. Bread Box Handcrafted Sandwiches provides quality sandwiches and more during lunch and dinner hours. During a recent trip, I tried the “New York Style Pastrami” sandwich from Bread Box. In fairness, I have been with other people trying this sandwich before. This was just my first time eating it.

This New York Style Pastrami sandwich costs $11.49. The menu description undersells this sandwich. At the risk of overselling this sandwich, this sandwich tastes better than the menu description indicates. The menu description reads, “Swiss cheese, Bread Box sauce, marble rye.” The pastrami quality here will not cause you to forget about your favorite sandwich at an authentic New York-style deli, but the quality meets high standards. Also, the amount of cheese and melt factor receives little publicity in this menu description.

Bread Box Pastrami Sandwich

Obviously, I have some positive things to say about this sandwich. Still, noticeable negatives arise from this sandwich and quick service location also.

Starting with the good, this sandwich comes warm and well-wrapped. Also, the meat within tastes very tender. This scores high marks for fast food-style sandwiches. I enjoy marble rye bread. Still, the quality of this bread might not be liked by some guests. The bread also matches the flavor of the pastrami well.

As mentioned, this sandwich features more than an expected amount of cheese. The cheese melts well, enhancing the taste. The sauce with this sandwich provides the right amount of flavor without overpowering the meat and cheese.

The most significant negatives of this sandwich involve cost and add-ons. Though the tater tots here taste good, a small portion will cost you $2.50 or more to add as a side. Other side options are fries and cole slaw.

The sides used to be included in the price of the sandwiches, making them a good value. As Disney fans have learned, people become dissatisfied once you start charging for something that was free. This rings true at Bread Box. In fairness, a comparable sandwich at Earl of Sandwich over at Disney Springs would not include a side, either.

Mobile ordering via the Universal Orlando mobile app happens here. I have experienced mixed results, however. You can order gluten-free bread, which is a plus. Overall, compared to the other fast food-style options in CityWalk, this one makes a good option. If you are looking for a pastrami sandwich, this place offers a good one. As always, eat like you mean it.