Rainforest Café and T-Rex Café Offering Buffet with Santa Claus Events

The T-Rex Café and Rainforest Café in Disney Springs will be having breakfast with Santa events. If you are a childless adult, the idea of attending this might be a modern version of one of the lowest levels in the classic work, Dante’s Inferno. However, if you have kids, this combination of Santa and a highly-themed restaurant might be perfect. These special breakfast buffet events happen on the weekends of December 3-4 and 10-11.

At Rainforest Café on December 3-4, this event will happen.

According to their website, guests can meet Santa and the Rainforest Café mascot, Cha Cha, while enjoying a delicious breakfast. In addition, guests can take pictures, make special letters to Santa, enjoy holiday activities, and win prizes. Also, guests will receive an exclusive retail discount. The breakfast menu includes French toast, bacon, eggs, potatoes, sausage, biscuits, fruit, and more. Breakfast happens from 9 am-10 am on both days.

Tickets to this event must be purchased on their website, not the Walt Disney World website. The cost of breakfast will be $34.21 for adults and $20.05 for kids ages three to nine. These prices do not include sales tax or service fees for buying online.

Now if the following weekend works better for you, the T-Rex Café will be having a breakfast with Santa event also then. On their website, the details look similar. At T-Rex Café, you get to meet Mrs. Claus also according to the website. The breakfast buffet menu offers slightly different food than Rainforest Café will. At T-Rex Café, the breakfast menu includes pancakes, waffles, honey glazed ham, “build your own omelets”, bacon, eggs, potatoes, sausage, fruit, pastries, and more. Though one cannot be certain, T-Rex Café looks to be offering a far better buffet. However, since these are both Landry’s restaurants, the buffet might end up being the same. One thing is for sure, the price of the event will be the same.

I wish you luck if you want to attend these events. I wish for you to have good food. Also, may the kids with you have a good time. Remember, tickets will be limited. As always, eat like you mean it!