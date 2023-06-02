Pride Milkshake Arrives at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium







Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen designed a new milkshake for June, the Pride Milkshake.

LGBTQ Pride Month in June commemorates years of struggle for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit of equal justice under the law for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities. Generally, during this month, a focus is placed on the accomplishments of LGBTQ individuals.

Also, during this month, companies produce more products in honor of Pride Month. As you might imagine, this trend leads to controversy in some settings based on people’s perspectives on this issue.

Within that context, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen designed a Pride Milkshake for this month. Based on this place’s extravagant desserts, a milkshake with an entire piece of Pride Cake on top of the milkshake should not be a surprise.

Pride Milkshake at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

The Pride Milkshake lives up to the standards at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. The milkshake consists of milk (duh!), nearly a pound of fruity pebbles ice cream, a piece of Pride vanilla cake, buttercream icing, rainbow Nerds candy, Nerds Cluster, and whipped topping. This milkshake costs $17.

Yes, a whole piece of cake arrives delicately balanced on this milkshake when guests order this dessert. In addition, the top portion of the jar that the milkshake comes in is covered in buttercream icing and Nerds candy. We suggest carefully taking the cake off the milkshake when you first receive it. That cake could function as a dessert all by itself.

This milkshake offers some excellent flavors. However, the potential mess factor will also be high with this one. Ask your server for extra napkins. Initial reports indicate this unique milkshake measures up as a solid limited-time dessert offering for this Universal CityWalk Orlando restaurant.

At this point, we do not have an official end date for when this milkshake’s limited time will end. Nonetheless, we suspect that if you want to try it, you should plan on visiting Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen this month. Even if this milkshake extends into July, we expect a new seasonal milkshake at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen for the July 4 holiday. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen seem to always have a new seasonal milkshake.

In addition, the TODAY Café started selling a much smaller slice of its version of Pride cake. For those who think this milkshake is too much, you could go with that option. As always, eat like you mean it.