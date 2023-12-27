‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is a Hit With 13.3m Views on Disney+ and Hulu!







The premiere episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hit Disney Plus and Hulu last week. This latest adaptation of Rick Riordan’s works appears to be very successful, as just one episode brought in 13.3 million viewers in under a week!

Variety had the exclusive news of the streaming service viewership. Considering Percy Jackson and the Olympians isn’t a mega-franchise like Star Wars or the MCU, it’s impressive to see the show pull these numbers in comparison.

Although Disney isn’t always upfront with Disney Plus and Hulu audience numbers, when something hits, the Mouse doesn’t shy away from announcing it. It nearly hit Ahsoka‘s viewership and outpaced Loki‘s second season premiere by 2.4 million.

While it didn’t steal the top spot from Ashoka as far as audience draw, Variety says that Percy Jackson and the Olympians received a different trophy. The show now holds the title of “most-watched premiere of all time for Disney Branded Television.”

That category pits the new show against Bluey, The Santa Clauses, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Goosebumps, and Superkitties. It’s nice to see fantasy back on top again!

This was a bit of a gamble for the Walt Disney Company. Fantasy flicks are budget-heavy and don’t always have mass appeal. Considering the last Percy Jackson film adaptation landed with a critical thud in 2013 (it was still profitable), it was hard to tell if the series still had an audience.

The next episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available today. Here’s a list of all the remaining episodes:

We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium (December 27)

I Plunge to My Death (January 3)

A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers (January 10)

We Take a Zebra to Vegas (January 17)

We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of (January 24)

The Prophecy Comes True (January 31)

What did you think of the mythology-based series? Let us know below!

[Source: Variety]