Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The First Two Episodes are Streaming!







A little over a month since the last trailer dropped, the first two episodes of the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians adaptation have gone live! Here’s where you can watch them!

Well, there are really only two places where the series will be available. That’s Disney Plus and Hulu (as of right now, Hulu only has the first episode). However, the runtime of the first two episodes makes it look like these could possibly run on television at some point:

I Accidentally Vaporized My Pre-Algebra Teacher – 39 minutes “Expelled from school, Percy Jackson unravels who he is, confronting a world of gods and monsters.”

I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom – 44 minutes “Percy finds his place at Camp Half Blood, where he learns just how special his origins may be.“



Since streaming services have become the new home for original content, we’ve seen runtimes stray from the standard 30- and 60-minute form (minus time for commercials).

It wouldn’t be the first time a Disney Plus exclusive show got ported to basic TV. The MCU series Ms. Marvel made its way over to ABC in an effort to help the show’s struggling numbers and to drum up hype for the mega flop that is The Marvels.

I doubt Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have the same struggles that the MCU is currently undergoing. The books and theatrical versions of the movies were quite popular. It never hurts to release a couple of episodes on ABC to get people to subscribe to Disney+.

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have eight episodes. They’ll roll out every Wednesday throughout December and January. Here’s the timeline for the remaining six episodes, according to IMDB:

We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium (December 27)

I Plunge to My Death (January 3)

A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers (January 10)

We Take a Zebra to Vegas (January 17)

We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of (January 24)

The Prophecy Comes True (January 31)

“Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America and return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.”

[Source: Disney Plus]