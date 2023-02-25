Peppa Pig Theme Park Turns One (Photo Report)







This weekend, Peppa Pig Theme Park turned one and completed its first year of operation. The theme park, specifically designed for preschoolers, opened as a separate partner theme park next to Legoland Florida, in Winter Haven, FL. The birthday celebration runs through Sunday, Feb. 26.

For those unfamiliar with the animated cartoon series Peppa Pig, this British show first hit the airwaves in May 2004. Ashley Baker Davies created this preschool animated television series. During this animated television series, we follow Peppa, a cartoon-type female piglet, along with family and friends on their adventures. This show remains popular today with preschoolers, so Legoland uses this intellectual property for the theme park.

Peppa Pig Theme Park was built for all younger children. As a result, the park was designed to focus on accessibility, including all attractions and playscapes. No matter the perceived disadvantages a preschool child feels, this theme park accommodates those for a fun theme park day. Peppa Pig Theme Park also earned the privilege of being a certified autism center.

The world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park’s “Turning One” party started with a welcome show. This limited-time show featured Peppa Pig and her family in Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena. The weekend’s events included “Move, Groove & Celebrate,” an interactive show featuring yoga poses, Peppa-centered games, and a celebration dance. This interactive show happened throughout the weekend at scheduled times each day.

Also, as part of the “Turning One” celebration, a scavenger hunt around Peppa Pig Theme Park entertained guests. On this scavenger hunt, guests help Peppa Pig find her friends so they can celebrate the theme park’s first year. Guests picked up a party crown and followed the clues around the park to collect stickers of Peppa’s friends for the celebration.

Guests searched around the park’s six “Oinktastic” rides and six themed playscapes to complete their party crown. Also, several themed photo spots and the scavenger hunt trail could be enjoyed. All these activities come included with park admission.

What “Turning One” party is complete without cake? In this case. Miss Rabbit’s Diner offered guests cupcakes. These Peppa’s Party Cupcakes come in vanilla or chocolate with buttercream icing, sprinkles, and a cute party crown. Also, guests could purchase a party pack of cupcakes for the whole family (or just yourself) if they desired. Our friend, OrlanDave, thought the cupcakes tasted fresh avoiding dryness factor and the candy crowns on top were nice. Of course, everyone loves a cupcake at a birthday party, right?

Additionally, a Celebration Milkshake in honor of “Turning One” could be purchased this weekend at Miss Rabbit’s Diner. The specialty milkshake consists of a cake batter-flavored treat topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a party crown.

The” Turning One” party at Peppa Pig Theme Park offered a variety of fun activities for families with young children. This theme park dedicated to creating a fantastic experience for young children provides fun preschool experiences this weekend and also year-round. More information about this theme park can be found here. Also, do not forget about Legoland Florida, located nearby Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Do you have a preschooler you think would enjoy Peppa Pig Theme Park? Let us know in the comments below.