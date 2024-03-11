Passholders Won’t Get Into ‘Star Wars Day’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios







If you’re a Walt Disney World annual passholder and want to celebrate May the 4th at Hollywood Studios … you’re out of luck!

According to Blog Mickey, the spots reserved for passholders on May 4th have been completely sold out. It’s unclear how many places were set aside for those guests, but Disney’s Hollywood Studios shut the door on them almost two months early.

However, those of us who aren’t wealthy enough to put down huge sums of money for annual passes can get into the park on May 4th! Well, if you’re willing to pay $149 for a one-day ticket.

While passholder spots are totally sold out, the average guest will now have the option to attend the ‘May the Fourth Be With You‘ gathering. I guess it’s worth it sometimes not to be a member.

May is one of the months when admission to Walt Disney World’s theme parks is pricier. The exception is during Spring Break and Christmas. Starting in August and September, tickets become much more affordable.

May the 4th is a mix of unofficial and official celebrations within the Orlando parks. Disney produces special merchandise for the day, which has its own virtual queue.

One of the most popular pieces of merchandise I’ve seen is the Skywalker Legacy lightsaber set. It’ll appear on reseller sites and sell for double or triple the original $375 price tag.

Is Galaxy’s Edge worth visiting for Star Wars Day? Possibly, if it’s your first time going there.

It will be crowded, very crowded. This makes shopping at the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay-like markets of Batuu annoying.

However, you’ll see many people who are very passionate about the once-great franchise. Expect loads of lightsabers, costumes, and interactions with Cast Members who do a fine job staying in character.

[Source: Blog Mickey]