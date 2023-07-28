Op-Ed: Is Universal Planning A Nintendo Cinematic Universe?







The success of the 2023 animated film Super Mario Bros. by Universal Studios and Illumination is nothing to be sneezed at. In an era of vacant movie theaters the film crossover over $1.3 Billion worldwide, attracting audiences around the globe. The multi-media partnership between the two entertainment giants, NBCUniversal and Nintendo, is a massive success.





But, with great success often comes sequels and/or spinoffs. In addition to rumblings about a potential sequel there have also been reports of both a Donkey Kong Country film and even a Legend of Zelda film from Nintendo’s extended library. Along with a possible spin-off of the Super Mario Bros. film starring Luigi.





A number of rumors and discussions are being made about these Nintendo franchises getting films one similar idea is shared between most of them. This could be the start of a Nintendo Cinematic Universe where the “Endgame” would be a film based on Super Smash Bros.







While the idea of a Super Smash Bros. film does sound exciting the concept may be more difficult to execute. Many of Nintendo’s franchises fit different themes and stories, some easier for younger viewers to decipher while others are more mature. There is a major difference between doing a Kirby movie and doing a Metroid movie.



Not to mention the potential legal issues regarding certain characters and franchises. While Nintendo does publish the Pokémon series the games are all developed by Game Freak. Also, Legendary Pictures developed the Detective Pikachu film, meaning they may still hold the rights.







Let us also remember that the last time a studio tried to do an animated cinematic universe it only had a single film before being scrapped. That being Warner Bros.’s attempt at a Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe with 2020’s Scoob! which featured many different Hanna-Barbera characters interacting.



While such an idea could be possible Universal may want to focus on managing a single Nintendo brand first before adding more. Only time will tell if we see the Nintendo heroes engage in party style combat.