RUMOR: Universal & Nintendo Considering Luigi Spin-Off Film

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.
Nintendo and NBCUniversal hit it big earlier this year with the animated film adaptation of the popular Super Mario Bros. video game series. The film crossed over $1 Billion worldwide, far surpassing their budget of $100 Million.
The film has Universal and Illumination at the top of the animation market, outpacing many recent films from Disney and/or Pixar. With the success of the film, reports have been floating around of a potential Legend of Zelda film and even a solo Donkey Kong film.
Now it appears that an unexpected spin-off of the Super Mario Bros. film is being considered. A recent rumor via a “source” at Zippo mentions not only the rumored Zelda and Donkey Kong projects, but also a solo Luigi film. It states:
“In addition to the very obvious Mario sequel and the Donkey Kong film, which you heard first from me a long time ago, I can independently confirm from my own sources that a Zelda movie and Luigi focused spinoff are all in production at Illumination.“
Mario’s brother Luigi first appeared in the 1982 arcade game Mario Bros. which was a spin-off of 1981’s Donkey Kong. Luigi would later go on to star in Super Mario Bros. alongside his brother Mario and became a recurring character throughout the series. Since then, he has even had his own solo adventures, including Mario is Missing, Super Luigi U and even his own solo series Luigi’s Mansion.
While it is true that actor Charlie Day, the voice of Luigi in the recent Super Mario Bros. film, has expressed a desire to do a Luigi’s Mansion film, it isn’t 100% certain that is the direction they will go.
But what do you think? Would you want a Luigi spin-off movie?
Source: comicbook.com
