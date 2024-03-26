Search
HomeDisney MerchandiseNew Star Wars Lightsabers and X-Men Merch Hit the Disney Store

New Star Wars Lightsabers and X-Men Merch Hit the Disney Store

Disney Merchandise

Published on

By Mike Phalin
spot_img


The Disney Store is kicking off Spring Break with new X-Men and Star Wars merchandise! 

The Disney Store just put up two lightsabers, one far more affordable than the other! Anakin Skywalker’s Legacy lightsaber from Revenge of the Sith is $159.99, while the light-up water bottle version is only $39.99.

The Legacy lightsaber appears to be the same as the one you can pick up in Galaxy’s Edge. The elegant weapon does not include a blade but does come with a case and three AA batteries. 

Oddly, this hilt is going for almost $300 on reseller sites. I’m not sure why. However, scalpers won’t be able to buy all of these from the Disney Store since they’re limited to one per customer. Now, if only they’d rerelease the limited edition Cal Kestis hilt

For those more interested in hydration than cosplay, a lightsaber water bottle is the perfect thing to take to the parks, especially at night. However, it doesn’t allow a lot of space for liquid.

The water bottle holds 12.7 oz and is powered by two CR2032 button cell batteries. It has a wrist strap based on the A New Hope version of the Jedi’s weapon. 

Fans of Marvel’s mutants can pick up a new X-Men ’97 T-shirt via the Disney Store. The printed artwork is based on the recently released Disney+ series. This means Jubilee looks a little off, Storm has her classic mohawk, and Morph is … in the background. Oh, and Rogue’s backside is nowhere to be seen. 

The soft jersey knit crew-neck shirt is sized for adults and costs $29.99. Sizes range from S to 3XL. 

Quantities don’t appear to be limited. So, order as many as you want!

[Source: Disney Store Official]


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney+

X-Men ’97 Viewership Hits 4 Million Disney+ Views in Less Than a Week

Maybe Marvel Studios should take a cue from the X-Men cartoon from the 1990s...
Disneyland

Disney’s ‘Season of the Force’ Brings Us Jabba the Hutt Popcorn Bucket!

The Star Wars Original Trilogy is getting some love during Disney's Season of the...
Disney News

Is Joe Rohde Returning To Walt Disney Imagineering?

The internet is buzzing about a new Instagram post that Joe Rohde put up...
Walt Disney World

Disney Called “Bad Neighbors” Over Orlando Affordable Housing Project

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to start construction on acres of land...

More like this

Disney+

X-Men ’97 Viewership Hits 4 Million Disney+ Views in Less Than a Week

Maybe Marvel Studios should take a cue from the X-Men cartoon from the 1990s...
Disneyland

Disney’s ‘Season of the Force’ Brings Us Jabba the Hutt Popcorn Bucket!

The Star Wars Original Trilogy is getting some love during Disney's Season of the...
Disney News

Is Joe Rohde Returning To Walt Disney Imagineering?

The internet is buzzing about a new Instagram post that Joe Rohde put up...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC