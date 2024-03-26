New Star Wars Lightsabers and X-Men Merch Hit the Disney Store







The Disney Store is kicking off Spring Break with new X-Men and Star Wars merchandise!

The Disney Store just put up two lightsabers, one far more affordable than the other! Anakin Skywalker’s Legacy lightsaber from Revenge of the Sith is $159.99, while the light-up water bottle version is only $39.99.

The Legacy lightsaber appears to be the same as the one you can pick up in Galaxy’s Edge. The elegant weapon does not include a blade but does come with a case and three AA batteries.

Oddly, this hilt is going for almost $300 on reseller sites. I’m not sure why. However, scalpers won’t be able to buy all of these from the Disney Store since they’re limited to one per customer. Now, if only they’d rerelease the limited edition Cal Kestis hilt.

For those more interested in hydration than cosplay, a lightsaber water bottle is the perfect thing to take to the parks, especially at night. However, it doesn’t allow a lot of space for liquid.

The water bottle holds 12.7 oz and is powered by two CR2032 button cell batteries. It has a wrist strap based on the A New Hope version of the Jedi’s weapon.

Fans of Marvel’s mutants can pick up a new X-Men ’97 T-shirt via the Disney Store. The printed artwork is based on the recently released Disney+ series. This means Jubilee looks a little off, Storm has her classic mohawk, and Morph is … in the background. Oh, and Rogue’s backside is nowhere to be seen.

The soft jersey knit crew-neck shirt is sized for adults and costs $29.99. Sizes range from S to 3XL.

Quantities don’t appear to be limited. So, order as many as you want!

[Source: Disney Store Official]