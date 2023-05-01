Limited Edition Cal Kestis Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Coming Soon!







Cal Kestis, the redheaded Jedi who survived Order 66, is back with a new video game and Legacy Lightsaber! Fans of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have a chance to own the latest version of Cal’s modified weapon.

Announced over at Disney Parks Blog, the latest addition to the Legacy series of lightsaber hilts will be a limited release. Star Wars fans better get those credit cards loaded into shopDisney in preparation for launch day on May the 4th.

Only 7,500 copies of Cal Kestis’s lightsaber are being produced. The blades are sold separately. Luckily, you don’t need to buy additional kyber crystals to change the blades’ colors. Those are all done with the press of a button on the hilt.

It’s not immediately clear if the hilt allows for two blades, but the pictures indicate it does. However, nowhere in the announcement is it mentioned if the handle will separate into two as it does in the game.

The replica comes in a custom wooden box and is accompanied by an individually numbered certificate. The price has not been revealed, but Cal Kestis’s Legacy Lightsaber will be available on May the 4th at the shopDisney for US and UK shoppers.

Will Cal’s lightsaber sell out as fast as the Skywalker Legacy collection? Possibly. The saber hilt does sport a unique design and is, on the whole, longer than most other hilts.

However, from my experience with Disney’s Legacy replicas, waiting for another saber maker to create one may be wise. We’ve got a collection of dead hilts and blades that are only a couple of years old.

What I would suggest is picking up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s a great game if you get the XBOX version, not the PC release. While it does go heavy on the High Republic lore, the game makes up for it with fun combat, lightsaber customization, and exciting character relationship arcs.

Check out our review of the game over at ClownfishTV.com.

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]