New Rumor Indicates Walt Disney World Could Retheme Frontierland to New Orleans







Well, there is a new rumor about Walt Disney World that has been circulating for about a week. According to Mickey Views Brayden, Walt Disney World is talking about retheming Frontierland to a New Orleans Square-esque area like we see in Disneyland.

Before we get into that let’s back it up a bit. For years the rumor was that Disney would retheme ‘Splash Mountain’ to ‘Princess and the Frog.’ Rumors go back to when the movie was released as some speculated that the film itself was designed to fit into Disneyland’s New Orleans Square. While I can’t speak to that, I can say that rumors about the change have been going on since the film came out.

In 2020 Disney was able to finally push the idea through based on the situation at the time. It worked out perfectly, rumored by design, for Tiana and friends to fit right into the already existing area.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World did not have a New Orleans Square, they had a Liberty Square. The Haunted Mansion is located in those squares at each park. The rumor is that Disney will keep Liberty Square but change part of Frontierland to a New Orleans themed area, leading to the new “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” attraction.

WHAT THE! Based on information provided to Mickey Views, we believe Disney is debating retheming Frontierland at Walt Disney World into a New Orleans Square-style street, featuring a Tiana Restaurant and a completely reimagined Country Bears attraction! pic.twitter.com/3aRp0KtMhs — Brayden (@SirBrayden) April 14, 2023

But then Big Thunder Mountain will be off to the side and that’s going to be weird.

According to Brayden the area will be rethemed to also have a Tiana restaurant, like Disneyland. Somehow the Country Bears will be reimagined to fit into the area.

Is it going to be Louis and his friends now?

Of course it’s just a rumor, but given the other rumors that have come true, and the disconnect between the new attraction and the current Frontierland, it seems highly plausible to me.

