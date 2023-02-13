New Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available







Shop Disney has just released the new Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney and Bourke collection. This line contains six pieces including a MagicBand 2, a Disneyland Magic Key tote and Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Tote. The design features characters from the 1935 short “The band Concert.” What’s nice about this piece are the unusual and rare characters in the design. The characters include: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Giddy Goat and Peter Pig.

Let’s take a look!

“Strike up the band for this Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides room for all your daily essentials while the whimsical pattern conducts a symphony in style.

Allover print adapts vintage Walt Disney Studios art*

Characters include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Giddy Goat and Peter Pig*

”Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert” logo*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Bag: 9” H x 9” W x 3” D

Strap drop: up to 26” L“

“Strike up the band for this Dooney & Bourke satchel inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides room for all your daily essentials while the whimsical pattern conducts a symphony in style.

Allover print adapts vintage Walt Disney Studios art*

Characters include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Giddy Goat and Peter Pig*

”Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert” logo*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Contrast stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Double zip top closure with braided leather pulls

Bag: 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D

Handle drop: 4” L

Strap drop: up to 15 1/2” L“

“Strike up the band for this Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides room for all your essentials while the whimsical pattern conducts a symphony in style. The leather Disneyland Magic Key Holder tag shows off your special status.

Created especially for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

Allover print adapts vintage Walt Disney Studios art*

Characters include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Giddy Goat and Peter Pig*

”Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert” logo*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Contrast stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Magnetic snap closure

Removable leather tag embossed with ”Disneyland Magic Key” logo

Bag: 11” H x 13” W x 6” D

Handle drop: 10” L“

“Strike up the band for this Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides room for all your essentials while the whimsical pattern conducts a symphony in style. The leather Walt Disney World Annual Passholder tag shows off your special status.

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders

Bag: 11” H x 13” W x 6” D

Handle drop: 10” L“

“Strike up the band for this Dooney & Bourke zip wallet inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides security for your cards and cash while the whimsical artwork conducts a symphony in style.

Vintage Walt Disney Studios art

Characters include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Giddy Goat and Peter Pig

”Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert” logo

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed)

Strap: 7” L“

“Strike up the band for this MagicBand 2 design inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse cartoon classic The Band Concert. With a simple tap to a touch point, you can redeem Lightning Lane selections, enter the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks (with valid admission and a theme park reservation), charge food and merchandise purchases to your room (to the payment card on file at your Disney Resort hotel room during your hotel stay), and more.

Works exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort

Limited Edition of 2,620

One standard MagicBand 2

Features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Dippy Dawg (Goofy), Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Peter Pig and more

Comes in illustrated presentation box with Dooney & Bourke label“

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!