New Fantasyland Disney x Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available







It’s Monday, so that means new pieces on Shop Disney! Today we have a new Disney Dooney and Bourke print featuring Fantasyland! There are three silhouettes with this design: A tote, a satchel and a wristlet wallet.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 14” W x 4 3/4” D with a handle drop length of 9 1/2.”

“Carry around happy memories of your trips to Fantasyland wherever you go with this stylish tote from Dooney & Bourke. The simulated leather bag features the landmark castle plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World symbols and the iconic ”Partners” statue of Walt Disney and Mickey.

Front and back feature the Fantasyland Castle

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Magnetic closure

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Leather carry handles

Fabric lined

Metal feet“

The satchel measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D. With a handle drop length of 4” and a strap drop length of 15 1/2.”

“Carry around happy memories of your trips to Fantasyland wherever you go with this stylish satchel from Dooney & Bourke. The simulated leather bag has a colorful allover design featuring popular landmarks found at the theme land plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World symbols.

Allover pattern inspired by Fantasyland*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with braided leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Fabric lined

Metal feet”

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7” L.

“Carry your fondest dreams from Fantasyland in our zip wallet by Dooney & Bourke. A retro-styled pattern featuring Disneyland and Walt Disney World icons makes fashion fantasies come true in coated cotton with fine leather finishings.

Allover print includes Fantasyland icons (tea cups, carrousel, castle, clock, Casey Jr. and more), plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World ”D” icons*

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Goldtone hardware

Removable leather wrist strap

Lined“

These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!