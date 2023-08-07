New Disney100 Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available

Today is a big drop for new merchandise on Shop Disney! First up, we have the brand new Disney100 Dooney and Bourke line. There are four silhouettes available with the tote being exclusive to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disneyland Magic Key Holders. The bags are done in greys, silvers, and blues with a faceted design featuring various Disney characters.
Let’s take a look!
Disney100 Crossbody Bag – $228
This bag measures 5 1/2” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of 13 1/2” L.
“Carry around joyful memories of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations with this commemorative crossbody from Dooney & Bourke. A constellation of Disney stars are included in the allover faceted print on this coated cotton bag that comes with a removable leather tag embossed with the Disney100 logo.
- Allover faceted Disney100 print*
- Characters include Snow White, Marie, Tinker Bell, Stitch, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Dumbo*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Lined
- Silvertone hardware
- Removable leather tag embossed with ”Disney100” logo“
Disney100 Bucket Bag – $348
This piece measures 10 3/4” H x 9 1/4” W x 4 3/4” D with a strap drop length of 11.”
“Carry around joyful memories of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations with this commemorative bucket bag from Dooney & Bourke. A constellation of Disney stars are included in the allover faceted print on this coated cotton bag that comes with a removable leather tag embossed with the Disney100 logo.
- Allover faceted Disney100 print*
- Characters include Snow White, Marie, Tinker Bell, Stitch, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Dumbo*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Leather finishings
- Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook
- Exterior slip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Lined
- Metal feet
- Silvertone hardware
- Removable leather tag embossed with ”Disney100” logo“
Disney100 Satchel Bag – $368
This piece measures 10” H x 11” W x 6 3/4” D with a strap drop of 20” L.
- Allover faceted Disney100 print*
- Characters include Snow White, Marie, Tinker Bell, Stitch, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi, and Dumbo*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather zip pull
- Exterior pocket with hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Rolled leather carry handles
- Lined
- Metal feet
- Silvertone hardware
- Removable leather tag embossed with ”Disney100” logo
Disney100 Annual Passholder Tote Bag – $368
This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 14” W x 4 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10′ L.
“A constellation of Disney stars are included in the allover faceted print on this coated cotton bag that comes with a removable leather Walt Disney World Annual Passholder tag that shows off your special status.
- Allover faceted Disney100 print*
- Characters include Snow White, Marie, Tinker Bell, Stitch, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Dumbo*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Lined
- Silvertone hardware
- Removable leather tag embossed with ”Walt Disney World Annual Passholder” logo“
Disney100 Magic Key Holders Tote Bag – $368
This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 14” W x 4 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10′ L.
“A constellation of Disney stars are included in the allover faceted print on this coated cotton bag that comes with a removable leather Disneyland Magic Key Holder tag that shows off your special status.
- Allover faceted Disney100 print*
- Characters include Snow White, Marie, Tinker Bell, Stitch, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Dumbo*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Lined
- Silvertone hardware
- Removable leather tag embossed with ”Disneyland Magic Key” logo.”
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
