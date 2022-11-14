New Disney Swirl Spirit Jersey, Ears and Loungefly Mini Backpack Now Available

There is a new print that has been added to the Disney Spirit Jersey/ Minnie Ears/ Loungefly line up. A new swirl pattern has arrive and it’s giving off groovy vibes.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“Make an entrance in this show-stopping Disneyland Spirit Jersey featuring an eye-catching allover swirl pattern. Lightly puffed screen print of the iconic ”D” on the front and Disneyland Resort on the back make it a scene stealer. Can you find the Mickey Mouse icons ”hidden” in the gorgeously colored swirls?

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Allover swirl pattern

Mickey Mouse icons in print

Puff ink Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Puff ink ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Long sleeves

Shirttail hem

100% cotton.“

Sizes available are XS-XXL

“Make an entrance in this show-stopping Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey featuring an eye-catching allover swirl pattern. Lightly puffed screen print of the iconic logo on the front and Walt Disney World on the back make it a scene stealer. Can you find the Mickey Mouse icons ”hidden” in the gorgeously colored swirls?

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puff ink Walt Disney World Resort logo and ”Est. 1971” on front

Puff ink Walt Disney World on back

Allover swirl pattern

Mickey Mouse icons in print

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

100% cotton“

“Get psyched-edelic over this Mickey Mouse Loungefly mini backpack. The faux leather carry all features Mickey icons hidden in the sweetest, swirliest pattern. You just won’t find a prettier mini backpack.

Faux leather mini backpack

Allover swirl pattern featuring Mickey icons

3D ear appliques on top

Double zipper main compartment

Front zip pouch

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Faux leather adjustable padded shoulder straps“

“Swirl into Spring wearing this Minnie Mouse headband with multicolor pastel satin ears and a mesh bow. It will melt your heart!

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Satin print ears

Mesh bow

Satin headband

Non-slip velour interior

One-size-fits-most“

What do you think? Comment and let us know!