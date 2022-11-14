New Disney Swirl Spirit Jersey, Ears and Loungefly Mini Backpack Now Available

There is a new print that has been added to the Disney Spirit Jersey/ Minnie Ears/ Loungefly line up. A new swirl pattern has arrive and it’s giving off groovy vibes.
Let’s take a look!
Disneyland Swirl Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“Make an entrance in this show-stopping Disneyland Spirit Jersey featuring an eye-catching allover swirl pattern. Lightly puffed screen print of the iconic ”D” on the front and Disneyland Resort on the back make it a scene stealer. Can you find the Mickey Mouse icons ”hidden” in the gorgeously colored swirls?
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Allover swirl pattern
- Mickey Mouse icons in print
- Puff ink Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Puff ink ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Long sleeves
- Shirttail hem
- 100% cotton.“
Walt Disney World Swirl Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Sizes available are XS-XXL
“Make an entrance in this show-stopping Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey featuring an eye-catching allover swirl pattern. Lightly puffed screen print of the iconic logo on the front and Walt Disney World on the back make it a scene stealer. Can you find the Mickey Mouse icons ”hidden” in the gorgeously colored swirls?
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puff ink Walt Disney World Resort logo and ”Est. 1971” on front
- Puff ink Walt Disney World on back
- Allover swirl pattern
- Mickey Mouse icons in print
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- 100% cotton“
Loungefly Swirl Mini Backpack – $78
“Get psyched-edelic over this Mickey Mouse Loungefly mini backpack. The faux leather carry all features Mickey icons hidden in the sweetest, swirliest pattern. You just won’t find a prettier mini backpack.
- Faux leather mini backpack
- Allover swirl pattern featuring Mickey icons
- 3D ear appliques on top
- Double zipper main compartment
- Front zip pouch
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Faux leather adjustable padded shoulder straps“
Swirl Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – $29.99
“Swirl into Spring wearing this Minnie Mouse headband with multicolor pastel satin ears and a mesh bow. It will melt your heart!
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Satin print ears
- Mesh bow
- Satin headband
- Non-slip velour interior
- One-size-fits-most“
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
