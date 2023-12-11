New Disney Peach Punch Mouse Ears, Loungefly Mini Backpack, Spirit Jersey and More Now Available

Disney’s latest “fashion trend” color, “Peach Punch” has debuted on Shop Disney. The new collection features Spirit Jerseys, a Loungefly mini backpack, Minnie Mouse ears, and ballcaps!
Let’s take a look!
Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peach Punch – $98.00
“You’ll look just peachy when you’re carrying this sparkling mini backpack by Loungefly? Dazzling Peach Punch-colored sequins, outfitted with adjustable straps, a bow, Minnie ears, and polka dot lining, it’s a fresh look for any hike or happy outing.
- Peach Punch-colored sequins on front and sides
- Simulated leather grain bow appliqué, Minnie Mouse ears and trims
- Front zip pocket
- Exterior side pockets
- Double zip main compartment
- Metal pulls with Loungefly logo
- Goldtone hardware
- Polka dot print lining
- Top carry handle
- Padded adjustable shoulder straps
- Padded back“
Adults Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey – $79.99
Sizes XS-XXL available.
Walt Disney World is your vacation kingdom for making peachy memories and dreams come true in this pullover Spirit Jersey featuring a puffy golden gothic ”D” icon on front plus a Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder and sleeves. Allover glitter makes a pixie dust effect.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder and sleeves
- Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest with ”Est. 1971” text
- Golden foil ink
- Allover glitter accents
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- Disney label at front hem
- 100% cotton.“
Adults Disneyland Spirit Jersey -$79.99
Sizes XS-XXL are available.
“Disneyland is your land for making peachy memories and dreams come true in this pullover Spirit Jersey featuring a puffy golden gothic ”D” icon on front plus a Disneyland logo on back shoulder and sleeves. Allover glitter makes a pixie dust effect.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink Disneyland logo on back shoulder and sleeves
- Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest with ”Est. 1955” text
- Golden foil ink
- Allover glitter accents
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- Disney label at front hem
- 100% cotton.“
Kids Disneyland Spirit Jersey – $49.99
Currently, only size large is available.
“Disneyland is your land for making peachy memories and dreams come true in this pullover Spirit Jersey featuring a puffy golden gothic ”D” icon on front plus a Disneyland logo on back shoulder and sleeves. Allover glitter makes a pixie dust effect.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink Disneyland logo on back shoulder and sleeves
- Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest with ”Est. 1955” text
- Golden foil ink
- Allover glitter accents
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- Disney label at front hem“
Peach Punch Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – $34.99
This item is a pre-order with an expected shipping date of 1/16/2024.
“Like Minnie Mouse, you’ll be a sparkling, timeless classic in this Peach Punch simulated leather ear headband with shimmering sequined bow, direct from the Disney Parks.
- Padded Minnie Mouse ears
- Simulated leather grain ears and headband
- Sequined puff bow
- Non-slip velour interior“
Peach Punch Baseball Cap – $29.99
This item has a pre-order date of 1/16/2024.
Disneyland
“This shimmering metallic Peach Punch baseball cap from”.. Disney.. “is a headwear home run. The sequined mouse icon appliqué on the front and embroidered Walt Disney World” or Disneyland logos “on the backstrap are a sure bet to shine under the lights.”
- Deconstructed baseball cap
- Metallic Peach Punch fabric
- Sequined Mickey Mouse icon appliqué on front
- Embroidered Walt Disney World logo on backstrap
- Adjustable backstrap with buckle
- Curved bill
- Embroidered eyelets
- Button topper
These pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!
