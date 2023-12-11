New Disney Peach Punch Mouse Ears, Loungefly Mini Backpack, Spirit Jersey and More Now Available







Disney’s latest “fashion trend” color, “Peach Punch” has debuted on Shop Disney. The new collection features Spirit Jerseys, a Loungefly mini backpack, Minnie Mouse ears, and ballcaps!

Let’s take a look!

“You’ll look just peachy when you’re carrying this sparkling mini backpack by Loungefly? Dazzling Peach Punch-colored sequins, outfitted with adjustable straps, a bow, Minnie ears, and polka dot lining, it’s a fresh look for any hike or happy outing.

Peach Punch-colored sequins on front and sides

Simulated leather grain bow appliqué, Minnie Mouse ears and trims

Front zip pocket

Exterior side pockets

Double zip main compartment

Metal pulls with Loungefly logo

Goldtone hardware

Polka dot print lining

Top carry handle

Padded adjustable shoulder straps

Padded back“

Sizes XS-XXL available.

Walt Disney World is your vacation kingdom for making peachy memories and dreams come true in this pullover Spirit Jersey featuring a puffy golden gothic ”D” icon on front plus a Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder and sleeves. Allover glitter makes a pixie dust effect.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puffy ink Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder and sleeves

Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest with ”Est. 1971” text

Golden foil ink

Allover glitter accents

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Pieced yoke

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

Disney label at front hem

100% cotton.“

Sizes XS-XXL are available.

“Disneyland is your land for making peachy memories and dreams come true in this pullover Spirit Jersey featuring a puffy golden gothic ”D” icon on front plus a Disneyland logo on back shoulder and sleeves. Allover glitter makes a pixie dust effect.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puffy ink Disneyland logo on back shoulder and sleeves

Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest with ”Est. 1955” text

Golden foil ink

Allover glitter accents

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Pieced yoke

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

Disney label at front hem

100% cotton.“

Currently, only size large is available.

This item is a pre-order with an expected shipping date of 1/16/2024.

“Like Minnie Mouse, you’ll be a sparkling, timeless classic in this Peach Punch simulated leather ear headband with shimmering sequined bow, direct from the Disney Parks.

Padded Minnie Mouse ears

Simulated leather grain ears and headband

Sequined puff bow

Non-slip velour interior“

Peach Punch Baseball Cap – $29.99

This item has a pre-order date of 1/16/2024.

Walt Disney World

“This shimmering metallic Peach Punch baseball cap from”.. Disney.. “is a headwear home run. The sequined mouse icon appliqué on the front and embroidered Walt Disney World” or Disneyland logos “on the backstrap are a sure bet to shine under the lights.”

Deconstructed baseball cap

Metallic Peach Punch fabric

Sequined Mickey Mouse icon appliqué on front

Embroidered Walt Disney World logo on backstrap

Adjustable backstrap with buckle

Curved bill

Embroidered eyelets

Button topper

These pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!