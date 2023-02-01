New Disney Happy Meal Toys







The 100th Anniversary of Disney is in full swing. Celebrations are happening around the globe to mark this momentous occasion. Disney and McDonald’s have teamed up to bring another set of Happy Meal toys to meet the moment. Disney Happy Meal Toys are very popular with kids and adults alike. Recently, McDonald’s has released Happy Meal Toys to celebrate the release of Encanto, Lightyear, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, some of the most popular Disney and McDonald’s collaborations have been the Happy Meal Toys released to coincide with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at The Walt Disney World Resort.

In this set, the different characters were featured in different ride vehicles for beloved Disney attractions. This Happy Meal set was very popular. Another popular set was the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World which featured many different options with different iconic Disney characters.

For the 100th Anniversary of Disney, McDonald’s released a set of Happy Meal toys that capture the main star for Disney, Mickey Mouse and his best pals. These different toys each offer giant posters with activities on the back of them. DisneyDining.com says, “There are currently three posters in the “Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends” series, including Mickey at Magic Kingdom Park Poster, Mickey and Minnie at EPCOT Poster, and Mickey and Friends at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Poster. Additionally, new Disney-inspired card games have arrived, including “Go Mickey”, “Clap Game,” and “Memory Game.”

Looks as if Disney’s Animal Kingdom was left out of this set.

Remember, limited quantities are available of this limited edition set of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys. Like as been seen in the past, collectors like to run out to any and all McDonald’s locations to get the whole set.

What has been your favorite Disney Happy Meal toy? Let us know in the comments.

Source: DisneyDining