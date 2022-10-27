Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket, Dome Cake and Brat Burger Coming To Walt Disney World

Disney is about to drop another popcorn bucket and this one could end up like the Figment bucket from earlier this year. Mr. Toad is returning to Walt Disney World in the form of a popcorn bucket on November 1! He will also be available as a dome cake and a brat burger.

The adorable bucket features Mr. Toad in his car. This item will be mobile order only. Limit of 1 mobile order per day and you can get up to 2 buckets in that order.

It does seem that these will likely be located at Big Top Snacks as the Mr. Toad Dome Cake is only available for purchase by those that order the popcorn bucket. It’s located at Big Top Snacks.

A special Mr. Toad PhotoPass Magic Shot will also be located in the Storybook Circus Area.

There will also be a Wild Toad Brat Burger at Friar’s Nook.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was a popular attraction at Walt Disney World until it was closed in 1998 and replaced by ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ in 1999. However the attraction still exists in Disneyland.

After it was closed Mr. Toad was memorialized as a tomb stone in the pet cemetery that is featured in the TikTok video.

I’m so excited for the return of Mr. Toad and I can’t wait to see how high the prices go for these popcorn bucket on eBay. Though props to Disney for trying to slow down the scalpers by using mobile order and limits. They will likely just bring family members and make accounts for each of them to get more, but I do appreciate the attempt to keep it fair.

