More Details about Kona Café Reopening

The food and beverage options at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort shine as an impressive group, This deluxe level resort has something for any taste. The current most searched for Walt Disney World advance dining reservation, Ohana, serves as the flagship of the dining options. Whereas people line up for hours just for the opportunity to enter Trader Sam’s. The Polynesian hosts numerous pool bars. The Tambu Lounge calls to others. Capt. Cook’s provides a decent counter service option within this resort. However, a fan favorite has been closed since August 15th -The Kona Café. But good news it’s going to be reopened on November 1st.

This reopening was lauded as coming with a new and improved Kona café. Disney’s own website said, “We will reopen on November 1, 2022, with an enhanced table-service experience.” What would be enhanced about it? Would the menu change? What would happen to the highly regarded Tonga Toast, if anything?

We got a few more details today from Disney Parks Blog about Kona Café reopening. Disney reminded us that Kona Cafe will soon be returning from its recent refurbishment. Beginning Nov. 1, guests can once again dine at this much-loved restaurant but now with a refreshing experience. The look, feel, and even some flavors of this relaxed café will be different, yet familiar. Kona Cafe will feature American cuisine with that Asian flare that makes it so unique. Also, you can still watch the chefs at work in the onstage sushi kitchen. The standard operating hours will be breakfast from 7:30am to 11am, lunch from 11:30am to 2pm, and dinner from 5pm to 10pm.

It sounds like the menu received a bit of adjusting during this refurbishment. According to Disney, there are breakfast favorites that have cemented their place on the menu, including the delicious and can’t-miss Tonga Toast and Pineapple Macadamia Nut Pancakes. Disney stated that these two are fan-favorites for a reason. They encouraged us to be sure to keep an eye out for several items returning to the menu like the Big Kahuna Burger and Seafood Pu Pu Platter and even a new plant-based offering for dinner, the Sautéed Red Quinoa. Of course, Walt Disney World still has not updated the online menu even after this announcement on their blog. I guess I will have to wait a bit longer to know those details. By the way, I really want to know.

I, for one, express excitement for this update. We still do not know much about the changes, however. Hopefully we will have more information to share with you on November 1st. I have breakfast and lunch dining reservations at Kona Café for the reopening date.

