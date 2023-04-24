Minnie and Daisy Featured On Disney100 Marvel Comics Variant Covers







Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with more unique Marvel Comics covers featuring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck! The two will be making their way onto specialty covers of Spider-Man comics over this coming Summer.

The comic book company has taken some of the most popular iconographies of its past decade and added Disney’s famous female anthropomorphic animals. Minnie takes on the role of Captain Marvel while Daisy does double duty as Ghost-Spider (Spider-Gwen) and Ms. Marvel.

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck will appear on the following reimaged issues:

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2014) #1 – Available 7/12/2023

MS. MARVEL (2014) #1 – Available 8/23/2023

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #2 – Available – 9/6/2023

Each of these covers will be part of issues of Amazing Spider-Man #29, 32, and 33, respectively. Giada Perissinotto created each variant cover. They’ll be available in your local comic shops.

Not sure if there’s a comic book store around your area anymore? Check out the Comic Shop Locator to find yours.

The trend of putting Disney characters on comic covers kicked off last year. So Mickey, Goofy, Donald, and the rest got to recreate some classic Jack Kirby covers from the golden age of the Avengers and Fantastic Four.

Perissinotto creates a lot of fresh Disney art. It would be great to see it get more attention. If you’re used to seeing Disney characters plastered all over the place in Florida, seeing them drawn in a new style is infinitely refreshing.

Why no Daisy Widow? Does anyone else find it weird that Black Widow became the least advertised female comic book heroine over the past two years? Maybe it’s because of Scarlett Johansson’s contentious relationship with Disney.

What other iconic comic book covers would you like to see feature Disney’s classic characters? Let us know below. Personally? I want an all-Disney variant of Marvel Zombies!

[Source: Marvel]