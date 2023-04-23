Scarlett Johansson Says She’s “Done” With Marvel







First appearing in 2010’s Iron Man 2 the character of Black Widow became massively popular as one of the founding members of The Avengers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012. The former female assassin turned government agent was brought to life through the performance of actress Scarlett Johansson.







Black Widow appeared throughout the MCU in multiple Avengers films and eventually her own solo outing. Despite originally being a love interest for Hawkeye in the comics this version of the character had a relationship with Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.







Despite making the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame many fans have been wondering if we will ever see her return in some way. Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy died in a similar way, yet she is returning for the third GotG film. The 2021 Black Widow film was a prequel, so she was still alive in that time frame.







Sadly, it appears that we may never see this version of the character again. Recently while appearing as a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast, Scarlett Johansson confessed to her former MCU co-star that she was officially putting Marvel behind her.



She said:



“I’m done. That chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.“







While it is true that since her character is dead it would be difficult to write her back in the main reason for Johansson leaving may be something else. In 2021 the actress sued Disney as a result of the now defunct Disney+ Premium Access Program which was said to have affected the box office of the Black Widow film and was seen as a “breach of contract”. They have since settled that dispute.



The possible bad blood between the two may still be fresh in her mind, thus she wants to move on.



How do you feel about Black Widow not returning to the MCU?



Source: IGN