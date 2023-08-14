Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Merchandise and Decorations







Our friend @LaReinaCreole stopped by the first Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party to get us a look at some of this year’s treats, decor and merchandise. Today we are going to look at some of the Halloween theming for the Magic Kingdom and the after-hours MNSSHP event.

Entering the Magic Kingdom, everyone can experience a touch of Halloween and fall in the summer.

Cast Members ready to assist guests coming in for the event.

I love the sign on the double-decker bus.

Here is this year’s map, along with the iconic Mickey wreath.

Currently, Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is sold out through August, and also has three days sold out in September and two sold-out days in October.

Of course, opening day was also sold out and signs were up indicating this.

During the day Magic Kingdom guests can experience a lot of the Halloween decorations as well.

Three Musketeer statues

Mars Wrigley sponsors the event. This year the Cast Members are measuring out candy with scoops instead of just giving out handfuls like before. Got to save as much money as they can while raising prices right.

When the party starts the night-time decor also begins

Before we check out some merchandise here is a live-stream of the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular and the Boo To You Parade from @LaReinaCreole.

You can see the new Sanderson sisters costumes on Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle Cow.

Now onto the merchandise!

2023 MNSSHP Spirit Jersey- $79.99

2023 MNSSHP Gray T-shirt – $34.99

2023 MNSSHP Ball Cap – $29.99

2023 MNSSHP Tervis Tumbler – $29.99

2023 MNSSHP Mug – $16.99

2023 MNSSHP Ornament – $19.99

2023 MNSSHP Pin – $17.99

You can read @LaReinaCreole’s food reviews here. You can find her on Twitter and Youtube.

