Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Treat Review







A friend of the blog @LaReinaCreole visited the opening night of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. She has told me that Disney seemed to be packing more people into the event, and many of the food items were sold out or selling out. However, she did manage to grab a few treats and sips to try, and this is her review of those items.

Cheshire Cafe

This year, only ONE of the treats was carried over from last year. And that would be the Witches Cold Brew – $5.29. This refreshing and tasty coffee drink is French vanilla Joffrey’s Coffee cold brew topped with pumpkin spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles. While the one I got definitely had the coffee and pumpkin spice, the foam was non-existent. Last year I got plenty of foam. Regardless it was truly a quality drink and sorely needed with the 115 degrees temps at the Magic Kingdom. This drink is available at the Cheshire Cafe right across from Cosmic Rays and is available during regular park hours and at the Halloween party.

Another drink I tried at the Cheshire Cafe, and new this year for the party, was the Queen of Hearts Slushy- $5.99. The presentation was definitely better than the Witches Cold Brew. This is a frozen cherry slush drink drizzled with black cherry puree and topped with whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece.

It’s basically an upscale slurpee with a heavy cherry taste. If you don’t like the taste of cherry, you may want to skip this one. But for cherry fans like me, this drink was a delight. I got asked a lot about where I bought this drink which speaks to its eye appeal. This drink is only available during the Halloween party. I strongly suggest getting one as soon as the park closes to non-party guests.

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

The dining options offered here were the main ones I was looking forward to trying during the Halloween party and they did not disappoint! Coincidentally last year I tried the Halloween party items offered and wasn’t too impressed. This year I was pleasantly surprised with the offerings.

Terrifyin’ Twice-Spiced Chicken Sandwich – $12.99 This is a spicy fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno poppers, and bacon served with a side of fries.

Absolutely YUMMMM! This isn’t a super spicy sandwich (the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick Fil A is hotter), but it had a delightful warmth and great flavors. Plus fried chicken w/ bacon on it? Perfection.

The Snarling Sub – $11.99 A meatball sub with spicy marinara, pesto, and pearl mozzarella ‘teeth’ served on a black roll.

This was such a cute presentation and, frankly, the kind of thing kids would love recreating at home. The pesto sauce and marinara were fresh, not spicy at all (more like zesty), the meatballs were tasty, and the ‘black’ roll added interest and was fresh and soft. I saw a lot of orders for this one, and for good reason.

Zombie Fingers – $6.49– This irresistible dessert consists of almond cookie fingers, key lime pie, white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls, and sugar eyes.

I absolutely love key lime pie and almond cookies, so this made for a sweet and tangy dessert that looks like something from a 50’s era monster movie. The almond cookie fingers were the perfect softness to be able to scoop up the ganache but not so soft as to break apart when dipping. I’m inclined to make key lime white chocolate ganache at home on my own. Yet another dessert kids will have fun trying to recreate at home.

My favorite dessert of the party! River Styx Elixir- $5.49 This kiwi lemonade drink with luster dust was my favorite drink of the evening! Extremely refreshing fresh, and citrusy taste with the luster dust for interest, it pairs well with all of the Halloween party items

Sleepy Hollow

The Char Siu chicken wings I was looking forward to trying were unfortunately sold out. So instead, I got the Headless Horseman cupcake -$5.99. This dessert is advertised as a spicy cheese-flavored cupcake with lime filling topped with cream cheese buttercream, spicy cheese-flavored snacks, and a chocolate piece.

In reality, this is a cupcake with delicious buttercream and a chocolate piece on top with a spicy Cheeto stabbed into it, with a mushy, nasty-tasting, wannabe red velvet cupcake and ZERO lime filling. Easily the worst dessert of the night, considering the poor execution and small size of the cupcake.

Don’t bother getting this one and instead go for the Cinnamon Funnel Cake (which, of course, was also sold out for the night).

Sunshine Tree Terrace

The Tropical Graveyard- $5.99 dessert is a tropical twist on the classic Worms and Dirt dessert. It is made up of mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, a gummy worm, sprinkles and a tombstone chocolate piece.

While the portion size is quite small, the presentation was striking, and the dessert was very tasty with different textures. This is another dessert that when people saw it they asked where I got it.

Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle

The award for the worst dessert I had at the party is the Not-So-Poison Apple Churro – $7.00. A classic churro rolled in green apple sugar, topped with Snickers bar pieces and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Not only did this dessert not look as green as it did in Disney’s press photos, but this is also the driest and flavor-lacking churro I’ve ever had at Disney.

The Snickers pieces and caramel sauce were good, but other than that, this treat was awful. I’d rather have the Headless Horseman cupcake instead. This dessert is available during regular park hours.

On the upside, I did get the Nightmare Before Christmas popcorn bucket ($28) at this stand. A recreation of the scene from the film of the Mayor’s vehicle, it is so cute and definitely will sell out. It is only available during the Halloween party

There you have it. You can also see @LaReinaCreole’s live stream of the event below!

Special thanks to La Reina Creole on Twitter and Youtube.