McDonalds McBoo Happy Meal Halloween Bucket Loungefly Now Available at BoxLunch







McBoo is finally available. The third Loungefly McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Bucket crossbody has appeared at the BoxLunch Gifts. It is exclusive there, so if you want it, you need to buy it from their website!

Let’s take a look!

Like the other ones, it glows in the dark. Just be sure to charge it well in the light or use a black light to supercharge it. That’s what worked the best for my McGoblin bag.

“Loungefly McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Ghost Bucket Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Bag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Celebrate Halloween in McDonald’s fashion with this Loungefly crossbody bag! Shaped like a Happy Meal bucket, this ghost-inspired bag includes applique facial details with a glow-in-the-dark body. With a removable top handle and crossbody strap, this bag is perfect for trick-or-treating and beyond.

A BoxLunch Exclusive! Polyurethane; polyester lining

Approx. 7 1/2″ W x 7″ H x 7 1/2″ D“ BoxLunch does also have the McPunk’n bag as well for $69.90. McGoblin was a Loungefly exclusive and has sadly sold out. These bags are so cute! I love them so much. I took my McGoblin out yesterday for the first time and people went nuts for it! You can see my review of that bag here. McBoo is also an exclusive, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. If you want this piece, I would grab it now. What do you think? Comment and let us know!