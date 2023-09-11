McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween Bucket Loungefly McGoblin Witch Crossbody Bag Review







This year Loungefly and McDonald’s have teamed up for several new releases but the most exciting one has been the McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal bucket crossbody bags! Made to resemble the popular Halloween kid’s meal buckets, Loungefly offered them in the McPunk’n, McGoblin (witch), and the McBoo is coming soon to BoxLunch.com.

Today, I got my McGoblin bag, which is a Loungefly exclusive that is currently sold out. I am going to give you a better look at the piece!

It is roomier than I thought it would be, and the lining is cute with all three bucket designs inside.

The McDonald’s x Loungefly plate and tag are so cute!

The stitching is well done and compliments the piece well.

I love that it has both a crossbody strap and a black handle strap like the old buckets.

Also, like the older buckets, it has the “lid” that you unzip to open the crossbody bag.

The price wasn’t terrible for a Loungefly bag at $65. It is currently sold out but here is the link in case it comes back in stock.

How well does it glow in the dark?

I will let you know that it does indeed glow in the dark. I do recommend charging it with a blacklight first. When I used just normal light, it did not charge up as well as with a blacklight, so it didn’t glow nearly as brightly. You can get small blacklight flashlights for $7-$17 dollars on Amazon.

When charged up, it glows beautifully!

I just adore this bag! This line is highly recommended for fans of the old McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal days. If you missed out on the McGoblin version, you can still get the McPunk’n on various sites, and the McBoo should be available soon on BoxLunch. We just don’t know when.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!