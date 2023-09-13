Marvel VFX Workers Vote To Unionize







Marvel’s VFX workers have tallied the votes and they have voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (IATSE.)

Now, IATSE will begin collective bargaining with Marvel Studios to create a union contract. According to IATSE organizer Mark Patch, they want to try and have the new members work under an already existing Basic Agreement contract that similar entertainment workers are currently using.

The downside is that this contract is set to expire next year, with negotiations for a new contract beginning in March 2024. We could potentially see more issues in Hollywood if this doesn’t renegotiate well.

Currently, Walt Disney Pictures VFX workers are also voting to unionize with IATSE. Their voting is running through October 2, 2023.

VFX workers have been complaining about the terrible working conditions that require ridiculous hours and unpaid overtime. Studios like Marvel produce VFX-heavy movies and shows but allegedly do not give the workers the time needed to complete the jobs. Since Disney has ramped up content for both theatrical releases and Disney+, the situation has seemingly gotten worse.

IATSE organizer Mark Patch gave this statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do. There could be no stronger statement highlighting the overwhelming need for us to continue our work and bring union protections and standards to all VFX workers across the industry. And there could be no stronger example of the courage and solidarity of these workers than each and every one of them declaring ‘union Yes!’”

Hopefully, everything goes smoothly for these workers, and changes are made to improve the working environment for them.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter