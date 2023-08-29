Walt Disney Pictures VFX Workers Decide To Unionize







Recently we have been hearing a lot of stories coming out about the terrible conditions and pressures put on VFX workers in Hollywood. Disney, especially Marvel, has reportedly been notorious for this, with some saying they did not want to work on projects for either studio branch.

After Marvel VFX workers took steps to unionize, Walt Disney Pictures VFX workers are also taking steps to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE.)

They have filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for an election to be held about unionization. Currently, there are 18 in-house VFX members and more than 80% want to unionize.

Marvel VFX department has more than 50 members that would be impacted. They started their vote on August 21 with ballots due by September 11. A final count will be held on September 12.

VFX was created when George Lucas made the ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ Since then, workers in this field have not been unionized, while other departments have been able to do so. The job has become more and more demanding and some argue that studios are putting far too much work on far too few without fair compensation and benefits.

After the choice was made to attempt unionization, the International President of IATSE, Matthew D. Loeb gave this statement which was posted in Variety:

“Today, courageous Visual Effects workers at Walt Disney Pictures overcame the fear and silence that have kept our community from having a voice on the job for decades. With an overwhelming supermajority of these crews demanding an end to ‘the way VFX has always been,’ this is a clear sign that our campaign is not about one studio or corporation. It’s about VFX workers across the industry using the tools at our disposal to uplift ourselves and forge a better path forward.“

IATSE VFX organizer Mark Patch also gave the following statement:

“Today, courageous Visual Effects workers at Walt Disney Pictures overcame the fear and silence that have kept our community from having a voice on the job for decades. With an overwhelming supermajority of these crews demanding an end to ‘the way VFX has always been,’ this is a clear sign that our campaign is not about one studio or corporation. It’s about VFX workers across the industry using the tools at our disposal to uplift ourselves and forge a better path forward.”

We wish the VFX workers luck at both Marvel and Walt Disney Pictures. Given the reported conditions faced by these skilled workers, I can see why they want to have union representation.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Variety