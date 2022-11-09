Marvel-Ous Makeover of Disney Springs Co-Op (Plus Some New Marvel Merchandise)

If a part-time blogger were waiting to see if he/she would be able to attend a special screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they might visit Disney Spring for some food and shopping. That would give them the chance to finally go look at the Marvel makeover of the Marketplace Co-Op merchandise location. Of course, any excuse for a Black Panther fan to look at Black Panther merchandise brightens their day.

Recently, the Marketplace Co-Op store went through an extreme makeover. The adjustment of major interest to many involved Marvel. A large portion of this Marvel merchandise found here may be found in other locations at Disney Springs. However, with the Wakanda Forever movie being released soon, that genre of merchandise will dominate the shelves. The most photo-worthy aspect of the remodel directs our eyes to an Ironman statue.

For Orlando area theme park fans of diverse tastes, this store re-design looks like something you might see over at Islands of Adventure. Marvel Super Hero Island features several classic and not-so-classic props and graphics. Sure, the Marvel theme park intellectual property contracts confuse many people. Still, most Marvel merchandise may be sold at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort so these looking similar should not be a surprise. Yet, the Wakanda movie merchandise separates the Disney displays.

Along with this recent remodeling, a National Geographic section gained more prominence.

The Marvel store in Disney Spring would make a place that a Black Panther fan might visit almost every day when in Orlando. A certain Black Panther fan has been checking this store daily. Very recently, some new Black Panther merchandise arrived. In addition, some new Marvel holiday merchandise appeared also.

With Wakanda Forever movie opening soon, we should expect more Marvel merchandise to arrive. The expected celebration of this movie opening can be seen at Disney Springs also,

Wakanda Forever! Yibambe!