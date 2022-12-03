Margo Robbie’s Female Pirate of the Caribbean Film Not Dead According To Producer

Last month Margo Robbie told an interviewer that her, female-led, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film was over. Now the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, says that is not necessarily the case.

When the news first broke about Margo Robbie’s film with Christina Hodson, it was one of two films that were in production at Disney. This was during the time when Johnny Depp was called out as a “wife-beater,” but Depp later won his defamation court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who made the claims.

Disney was going to try and run with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise without Depp, hence the female-led, spin-off film.

After Robbie said she thought her film was over, Jerry Bruckheimer has said that there were always two films in production and while the other film will be first, the female pirate film is still in play and is being developed at the same time as another film.

“I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.”

If Disney has plans to bring Johnny Depp back doing the second film first would be the better idea. People would be much more accepting of a new crew if they knew Captain Jack Sparrow was still important to the old one. Putting out all new faces now would likely spell a box office disaster.

It does sound like they are moving forward with two ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films, just not Robbie’s at this time.

But who will star in it? Will we see Johnny Depp return? Will it include other cast members from the past films? Only time will tell.

Source: Collider