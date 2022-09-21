MagicBand+ To Debut at Disneyland This Fall

Magicband+ is finally coming to Disneyland this fall. Ahead of the release the Disney Parks Blog has posted information about what guests can expect to be available with the release of Magicband+ on the West Coast.

Guests at Disneyland can expect similar MagicBand+ features to those at Walt Disney World:

“..MagicBand+ is a next-generation wearable that enables you to see and feel park experiences in a new way, thanks to smart features like color-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition… When MagicBand+ is paired to a smartphone device through the Disneyland app, it unlocks personalization options such as selecting unique light colors and adjusting the vibration and motion recognition settings.”

Now these experiences will be different at Disneyland when compared to Walt Disney World.

When it launches this fall guests will be able to connect their theme park ticket or Magic Pass in the app to use through the MagicBand+ device. Like is done in Walt Disney World. Guests will also be able to use the bands for PhotoPass, lightning lane access and more. Again, like what is available in Walt Disney World.

The MagicBand+ will interact with shows like “World of Color,” “Fantasmic!” and select nighttime shows in Disneyland park. Over in Galaxy’s Edge you will be able to use it to participate in the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters interactive quest.

“Vibrations and lights from your MagicBand+ will help guide you to find virtual bounties across Black Spire Outpost. When you find your bounty, you can use the augmented reality thermal viewer in the Play Disney Parks app** to reveal who’s hiding in the shadows. Once your mission is successfully completed, local guild master Raga Bua will reward you with galactic credits.”

Basically Disneyland is catching up to Walt Disney World. The bands are pricey and Disney can boost their numbers significantly with sales of these in another park.

Disney released a video about the new offering:

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog