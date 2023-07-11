Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber From The Mandalorian Coming Soon







EFX Collectibles has announced a new Star Wars replica! This time, the subject is the lightsaber Luke Skywalker uses in the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2.

Luke’s lightsaber is constructed of solid aluminum and comes with an individually numbered plaque and display base. A Certificate of Authenticity is also included.

A $249 deposit is required to secure Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber. The final price, not including shipping, will be $579.

Only 1,750 of these replicas will be made, and the expected release date is August/September 2023.

Interestingly, this replica of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber is only vastly different from the Return of the Jedi version when you get to the emitter. Since this is based on what Luke used on screen in the Mandalorian, so it was equipped with an LED blade rather than an entirely rotoscoped stick.

Much like the Black Series and Legacy lightsabers, the top of the Jedi Knight’s weapon features a wide opening, and inside, you can see various connector pins. Sadly, there’s no mention of this being interactive with any of the blades currently on the market.

That’s an odd choice to sculpt this “behind-the-scenes” detail into the replica. EFX’s “Prop Story” section of the lightsaber’s page doesn’t mention this detail. I think the artists at EFX looked at the stunt prop and decided to go with that instead of the static one hanging from Luke’s belt.

I went back to check The Mandalorian‘s Season Two finale to ensure I wasn’t mistaken. After Luke Skywalker retracts the blade, you can see that the prop has a smaller emitter from RotJ.

EFX Collectibles would probably get more interest if the replica were advertised as the dueling or battle saber. Why? Because collectors like myself who already have other versions of the similar weapon will pass it up because we’d never really know of the added detail unless you took a close look at the pictures.

