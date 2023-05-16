EFX’s Latest Is A Return of the Jedi Scout Trooper Helmet Replica







The Imperial Scout Troopers became almost as iconic as the rank-and-file stormtroopers. Forty years since Return of the Jedi hit theatres, it’s always fun to see the scouts and their speeder bikes show up in random places, like in The Mandalorian.

However, unlike stormtroopers, the scout troopers’ helmets don’t show up as often when it comes to the collectors market. Thankfully, the maker of high-end replicas, EFX Collectibles, has taken the original patterns from Return of the Jedi and produced a series of fiberglass scout trooper helmets. They’re a bit pricey, though.

“The EFX master patterns for the Legend Edition Scout Trooper helmet were made from the original wood patterns utilized for the creation of the original prop. EFX also utilized the original decal sheet of the symbols and markings on the helmet to produce the decals for the Legend Edition Scout Trooper helmet. The plaque which accompanies this collectible was signed by Nilo Rodis-Jamero who is credited as a costume designer for Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.”

Sadly, the blaster is not removable from the stand. However, it is cast from an original used in Return of the Jedi. Based on the photos, it was probably a stunt blaster.

The expected release date is this month. The Scout Trooper helmet replica, blaster, and helmet are priced at $1,099.99. Pre-orders are being taken over at the Big Bad Toy Store.

Other EFX replicas include a $429 Boba Fett helmet (the real Boba, not the Disney+ travesty). Finally, if you’re looking to spend $16K, EFX offers an A New Hope Star Destroyer. The Imperial craft measures 47.5″ long. It features lights and a custom display stand.

Other Star Wars Original Trilogy props include Stormtrooper helmets and Death Star surface modules. However, if you want something from the newer Disney Star Wars stuff, there’s always the $100K Grogu!

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]