Lucasfilm Is Suing “Star Wash” Car Wash in Chile over Plagiarism







Disney is in yet another lawsuit. This time, their Lucasfilm branch is suing a car wash in Chile for “plagiarism” and “business brand confusion” over a “Star Wars” themed car wash called “Star Wash.”

“Star Wash,” located in the outskirts of Santiago, has been sharing videos on social media showing their attendants dressed up as “Star Wars” characters like Chewbacca, Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, and more.

When the owner, Matias Jara, tried to trademark his “brand” with Chile’s patent authority, he was hit with a lawsuit from Lucasfilm. The question is if the business was filing a patent for their business idea using Lucasfilm IP as part of it or if they were trying to trademark the name “Star Wash.”

Jara is contesting Disney, arguing that the business name differs from the “Star Wars” name and would avoid brand confusion. The name “Star Wash” should be different enough, especially since common words like “star” and “wash” can’t be trademarked individually. However, it is likely the branding that Disney is trying to fight, yet Disney hasn’t filed anything against them using their characters, just the name.

Disney’s “Star Wars” trademark covers several categories, including toys, films, and furniture, but it does not cover cleaning cars. That is something that trademarks do. You can have the same name as another company in a different category. While this isn’t the same name, the logo resembles “Star Wars.”

However, Jara does admit that the name came from a trip to Galaxy’s Edge with his family. They were at Disneyland or Walt Disney World in the “Star Wars” area when his daughter thought it would be a fun name for a business.

Jara says this suit from Lucasfilm/Disney is financially hurting the business. It could be the intention, given Disney’s history of trying to run people out of money in court. But the owner is not just using a play on words with “Star Wash.” He is using “Star Wars” characters to brand his business. That is a big “no-no.”

When you search for “Star Wash,” there is a laundromat in Valenzuela that is also “Star Wars” themed and several other car wash locations with the name “Star Wash.” Most of them are not themed to the film franchise.

What do you think? Does Disney have grounds for this suit? Should Disney win?

Source: Reuters, Forbes