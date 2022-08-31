Lowes Madame Leota Crystal Ball and Doom Buggy Inflatable Available Online

Lowes has brought out some Haunted Mansion exclusives for Halloween this year. The Doom Buggy with Hitchhiking Ghosts inflatable and the Madame Leota Crystal Ball have been especially sought after. Now they are available on Lowes.com!
I know a lot of fans were concerned when their stores were selling out of some merchandise and the prices on third party sites like eBay were increasing. Now, as long as supplies last, you can go directly to Lowes online to purchase them.
Lowes Exclusive Hitchhiking Ghosts Doom Buggy Inflatable – $139.00
Low in stock already!
-
6-ft x 4.9 indoor/outdoorHaunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Inflatable makes a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations
-
Interior lights up with bright lights
-
Weather-resistant for durability, electrical outlet required to plug in
Madame Leoto Crystal Ball – $69.98
Low in stock!
-
14.1-in Haunted Mansion crystal ball with animation
-
Animated Madame Leota speaks spooky phrases from the beyond
-
Push-button activation, requires 3 AA batteries (included)
The Madame Leota Tomb Stone is Out of Stock but you can asked to be notified.
You need to hurry for both of these!
