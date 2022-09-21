Loungefly x Walt Disney Archives Three Caballeros Pieces

Loungefly has been doing some special collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives and the pieces are Amazon exclusive. Previously we mentioned the “Out of This World” Vintage Mickey and Minnie pieces and today I’m going to talk about the pre-order for the extremely popular Three Caballeros pieces!

‘The Three Caballeros‘ was released in Mexico City late 1944 and in the United States and the United Kingdom in 1945. Of course it featured the three feathered friends: Donald Duck, José Carioca, and Panchito Pistoles.

Let’s take a look!

This Amazon exclusive piece features the popular Three Caballeros characters with a pre-order date of September 23 (just a couple of days from now.)

“From Disney, 3 Caballeros, stylized as a Mini Backpack from Loungefly! This Amazon exclusive … is perfect for any Disney fan! Shop other Loungefly exclusives on Amazon!”

The piece measures 4 x 8.25 x 11.5 inches.

On the back, behind the straps, are the 3 Caballeros as well.

Inside the mini-backpack features lining with Donald, José, and Panchito.

The Loungefly wallet is also available for pre-order with a release date of September 23.

“From Disney, 3 Caballeros, stylized as a Wallet from Loungefly! This Amazon exclusive wallet is perfect for any Disney fan! Shop other Loungefly exclusives on Amazon!”

It’s a zip around style wallet that measures 0.5 x 6 x 4 inches.

When you open it up the lining inside matches the lining in the mini backpack.

On both pieces the Loungefly name plate features “Walt Disney Archives” on it.

I love that they are showcasing this trio. My family always loves to ride the ‘Gran Fiesta Tour Featuring the Three Caballeros’ when we visit the Mexico pavilion in EPCOT. Plus I grew up watching them on Disney.

This article features Amazon affiliate links. There is no additional cost to you, but it helps the blog.