New Vintage Walt Disney Archives Loungefly Now Available

Loungefly has been working with the Walt Disney Archives on special pieces. Now an “Out of This World” mini-backpack and wallet have appeared on Amazon! They are so cute with their vintage character styling and the whole old-time sci-fi flare. Of course it’s all in black and white!

The mini-backpack is available now but the wallet is a pre-order item with arrival on November 2, 2022. In time for the holidays.

The piece measures 6 x 4 x 12 inches and is made of vinyl.

“Be out of this world with this Walt Disney Archives mini backpack featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse! This classic black and white archive style features Mickey and Minnie on the front, as well as lining, strap, and back details. Backpack is approximately 11 inches tall with adjustable straps, front zipper pocket, and side pockets.

The back of the piece continues the black and white palette with celestial theming.

Of course the lining is also done in a matching style and features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with space theming.

The wallet measures approximately 7 inches long and is made of vinyl.

“Be out of this world with this Walt Disney Archives wallet featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse! This classic black and white archive style features Mickey and Minnie on the front, as well as lining details to keep the theme. Wallet is approximately 7 inches long with gold zipper fastener.

Loungefly posted the piece on Instagram:

“The new out of this world #Loungefly is part of a series in partnership with Walt Disney Archives featuring unique artwork and a special plaque, available exclusively on Amazon!”

I do think these are very fun pieces. I wish they glowed-in-the-dark though.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

