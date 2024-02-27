Loungefly: Stitch is Playing Dress-Up as Beast!







Do you like Loungefly bags, Stitch, and Beauty & the Beast? Then, these upcoming pieces of Disney fashion are perfect for you!

This week, Loungefly announced a new series of bags that see everyone’s favorite feisty blue experiment dressed up as Beast, complete with horns and a furry mane! Even I have to admit that it’s friggin adorable!

‘Stitch in Beast Costume’ will be available as the following items:

These Stitch items will be exclusive to Loungefly’s website, so you must sign up to find out when they go on sale.

“Using his crafting skills, Stitch has created a costume for his role as the Beast. Shaggy faux fur outlines his face, and a pair of horns sits above his embroidered facial features. Look closely and you’ll find a flower-shaped silicone zipper charm near the collar of his suit!“

“Stitch wears a blue suit as he holds Scrump on a detachable coin bag. Unclip his arms to switch the coin bag’s reversible design to a red flower! A vegan leather bag charm shows a snapshot of Stitch and Scrump’s performance.“

“On the front, Stitch wears a blue suit as Scrump holds tiki torches behind him. On the back, a scribbled message invites you to their performance. Open the wallet to reveal four slots for holding cards and a clear slot for ID. This wallet makes a theatrical addition to any outing and is perfect for Disney fans looking to keep their favorite characters close.“

