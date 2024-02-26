New Her Universe Stitch Line Now Available At Hot Topic

Spring is around the corner, and Hot Topic has some new pieces from Her Universe featuring Stitch, from Lilo and Stitch, that would be perfect for the season!
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe Disney Stitch Character Mashup Stripe Girls Oversized T-Shirt – $29.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Stitch Character Mashup Stripe Girls Oversized T-Shirt Plus Size – $34.90
Sizes 0-5
“Her Universe Disney Stitch Character Mashup Stripe Girls Oversized T-Shirt
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Stitch Character Mashup Girls Hoodie – 49.40
Sizes XS- 3X
Her Universe Disney Stitch Character Mashup Girls Hoodie Plus Size – $54.90
Sizes 0-6
“Stitch had so much fun pretending to be a puppy, he decided to pose as some of his Disney pals! This Lilo & Stitch zip-up hoodie features Stitch printed at the chest, plus him dressed as Simba, Dumbo, the Cheshire Cat, Rajah and more of your Disney faves down the sleeves. Peep the back for him dressed as the Beast holding a flower, and “Be our guest!” scribbled up top. Comes with a drawstring hood and front pockets.
- 55% cotton; 45% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Stitch Cheshire Cat Color-Block Girls Sweatshirt – $43.90
Sizes XS- 3X
Her Universe Disney Stitch Cheshire Cat Color-Block Girls Sweatshirt Plus Size – $47.90
Sizes 0-5
“Stitch dressed as the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland? This is the collab we didn’t know we needed! This color-blocked crewneck sweatshirt is two different pinks and shows Stitch with the Cheshire Cat costume on a bending palm tree. There’s text reading “Welcome to Wonderland with Stitch.”
- 92% polyester; 8% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Stitch Cheshire Cat Color-Block Girls Lounge Shorts – $28.90
Sizes XS- 3X
Her Universe Disney Stitch Cheshire Cat Color-Block Girls Lounge Shorts Plus Size – $33.90
Sizes 0 – 5
“Stitch dressed as the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland? This is the collab we didn’t know we needed! These color-blocked lounge shorts are two different pinks and shows Stitch in a Cheshire Cat costume on the front. The back has a pocket with figural ears on it.
- 55% cotton; 45% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
These are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know.
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.