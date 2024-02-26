New Her Universe Stitch Line Now Available At Hot Topic

100% cotton

Wash cold; dry low“

Sizes XS- 3X

Sizes 0-6

“Stitch had so much fun pretending to be a puppy, he decided to pose as some of his Disney pals! This Lilo & Stitch zip-up hoodie features Stitch printed at the chest, plus him dressed as Simba, Dumbo, the Cheshire Cat, Rajah and more of your Disney faves down the sleeves. Peep the back for him dressed as the Beast holding a flower, and “Be our guest!” scribbled up top. Comes with a drawstring hood and front pockets.

55% cotton; 45% polyester

Wash cold; dry low“

Sizes XS- 3X

Sizes 0-5

“Stitch dressed as the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland? This is the collab we didn’t know we needed! This color-blocked crewneck sweatshirt is two different pinks and shows Stitch with the Cheshire Cat costume on a bending palm tree. There’s text reading “Welcome to Wonderland with Stitch.”