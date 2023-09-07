Loungefly Exclusive Disney Halloween Minnie Mouse Sequined Bags and Ears Are Now Available!







Yet another new Loungefly line has been released. This time, we have the new Minnie Mouse Halloween Disney orange and black sequined collection that’s so cute and sparkly! The collection has a mini backpack, crossbody bag, flap wallet, and Minnie Mouse ear headband. The line is also exclusive to Loungefly and limited one item each per household.

I just adore the debossed bat detailing on these pieces.

Let’s take a look!

“Let your wings take flight! The exclusive Loungefly Halloween Minnie Sequin Mini Backpack adds some extra glam to your daily haunts. On the front, an allover print covers the bag with a debossed pattern of Minnie Mouse’s iconic silhouette with bat wings. Orange sequins highlight the bag’s Minnie ears above, and a 3D bat-shaped bow sits between them. Sequin details continue onto the front zipper pocket and side pockets, and a silicone zipper charm in the shape of a Minnie-shaped bat completes the look. Turn the bag around to see the bat pattern continue onto the back. This accessory is the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe and will keep you looking fly throughout the night.”

This bag measures 12”W x 8”H x 3.5”D.

“Across the bag, an allover print shows a debossed pattern of Minnie Mouse’s iconic silhouette with bat wings. Orange sequins highlight the bag’s top flap, which features a 3D bat-shaped bow between a pair of Minnie ears. A black handle appears above. This accessory is the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe and will keep you looking fly throughout the night.”

This wallet measures 6”W x 4”H x 1.5”D.

“Across the wallet, an allover print shows a debossed pattern of Minnie Mouse’s iconic silhouette with bat wings. Orange sequins highlight the top flap, which features a 3D bat-shaped bow between a pair of Minnie ears. The back features a zippered pouch for storing coins or other important items. Open the wallet to reveal three slots for holding cards and a clear slot for ID, which features a die-cut Minnie Mouse silhouette. This accessory is the perfect addition to any fall outing and will keep you looking fly throughout the night.”

“Orange sequins highlight the headband’s mouse ears, creating a dazzling look from the front and the back. A three-dimensional bow in the shape of a bat sits in the center. This accessory is the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe and will keep you looking fly throughout the night.”

Another Loungefly collection you should check out is the McDonald’s McPunk’n and McGoblin crossbody bags that resemble the Happy Meal Halloween buckets most of us had as kids! You can see those HERE.

What do you think? Which piece is your favorite?