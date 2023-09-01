McDonalds Happy Meal Loungefly McPunk’n and McGoblin Bags Are Now Available







While not Disney related a lot of new Loungefly Halloween bags are launching right now including the McDonalds Happy Meal Crossbody bags! There’s a Jack-o-lantern called the McPunk’n and a witch called the McGoblin!

Both pieces glow-in-the-dark. The McGoblin is exclusive to Loungefly.com. We mentioned them before but they released today! The McGoblin is limited to only one per household!

“Your bucket list just got more fashionable! Set out on fun-filled adventures with our exclusive Loungefly McDonald’s™ Halloween Happy Meal™ McGoblin™ Crossbody Bag. This fully figural bag takes on the shape of a classic McDonald’s Happy Meal treat bucket, complete with a wickedly charming witch face and applique pointed witch hat . In the dark, this bag glows! Pack your favorite treats to share along all your journeys.

Crossbody bag features include vegan leather (polyurethane), antique gold-colored metal hardware, adjustable straps, and applique, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.

This crossbody bag is an officially licensed McDonald’s product.

Crossbody bag dimensions: 6.5” W x 7.4” H x 6.5” D (Width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)”

“Your bucket list just got more fashionable! Set out on fun-filled adventures with our Loungefly McDonald’s™ Halloween Happy Meal™ McPunk’n™ Crossbody Bag. This fully figural bag takes on the shape of a classic McDonald’s Happy Meal pumpkin treat bucket, complete with a wickedly charming jack-o’-lantern face. In the dark, this bag glows! Pack your favorite treats to share along all your journeys.

Crossbody bag features include vegan leather (polyurethane), antique gold-colored metal hardware, adjustable straps, and applique, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.

This crossbody bag is an officially licensed McDonald’s product.

Crossbody bag dimensions: 7.5” W x 7.4” H x 7.5” D (Width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)”

Other Halloween pieces launched today including items based on “Halloween,” “Annabelle,” “Killer Klowns from Outerspace,” “Trick-or-Treat,” “Goosebumps” and more.

While you can likely wait on the McPunk’n bag as it will be available in more locations, the McGoblin piece is Loungefly exclusive and seems to be limited!

