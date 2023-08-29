RUMOR: Baz Luhrmann Eyed To Direct Live-Action Tangled Remake







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Disney currently has a large number of live-action remakes in the pipeline. We, of course, have next year’s remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs along with a Lion King prequel titled Mufasa, as well as remakes of Moana, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, Bambi, Robin Hood and more.



One of the films that are also set for a remake is 2010’s Tangled. The film was Disney’s first 3D animated film to feature a Disney Princess, that being Rapunzel. It was also meant to be Disney’s last animated fairy tale film since the last few didn’t perform that well. But its success led to more films like Frozen and Moana.



The film’s success later led to an animated series originally called Tangled: The Series before being renamed Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, which ran from 2017 – 2020.



With Disney planning this animated musical, they, of course, want to find the correct visionary to bring the film to life. And it appears that despite being in rather early development, they may have already found their man.



According to a report via insider Daniel Richmand, Disney has picked Australian director Baz Luhrmann as their first choice to direct the film.







Luhrmann is perhaps best known for his over-the-top visual style and editing for multiple films such as 1996’s Romeo + Juliet, 2001’s Molin Rouge!, 2008’s Australia, 2013’s The Great Gatsby, and 2022’s Elvis. His visual flair has led to countless awards and nominations from various film institutions across the globe.



If Disney is indeed looking for that eye-catching visual style, we can expect something resembling the visual elements that the 2010 original film had. The scenes involving the lanterns would definitely be a visual treat.



